Sebi hosts bond issuer outreach programme

Mumbai: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), in collaboration with BSE and the NSE, organised the Bond Market Issuer Outreach – Inaugural Program on Wednesday.



The event aimed at strengthening participation, transparency, and liquidity in India’s corporate bond markets, bringing together regulators, bond issuers, institutional investors, industry and investor associations.

The event also saw the launch of tag line ‘Bonds – Ek Sashakt Bandhan’ for online bond platform providers (OBPP) as a means to build trust, differentiate the platform, improve recall, and reassure investors about safety, transparency, and reliability of the instrument.

Sebi, along with BSE and NSE, also launched a documentary detailing the development of the bond market, and investor awareness and protection videos to spread awareness about corporate bonds among investors across the

country.

Speaking on the occasion, Sebi chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey said: “The next phase of Corporate Bond Market development depends on issuers, investors, intermediaries, stock exchanges and regulators moving together. SEBI, in coordination with MIIs and OBPPs will run outreach programs for issuers and awareness programs for retail investors.”

NSE MD & CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said: “...NSE remains committed to enhancing liquidity, expanding

investor participation and further strengthening the debt market ecosystem. Through continued innovation and collaborative efforts, we aim to drive sustainable financing and build a resilient corporate bond ecosystem poised for future growth.”