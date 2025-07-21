Sebi, exchanges introduce common compliance reporting mechanism for stock brokers

New Delhi: Markets regulator Sebi and stock exchanges have introduced a technology-based common reporting mechanism for stock brokers to submit their compliance reports.

With this, brokers will be able to submit compliance reports to the 'Samuhik Prativedan Manch' at one exchange instead of multiple exchanges.

"This will eliminate the requirement to submit compliance reports to multiple exchanges where a stock broker is registered. This is expected to substantially reduce stock brokers' compliance costs," Sebi said in a statement on Monday.

The mechanism would be implemented in a phased manner with submission of 40 compliance reports in the first phase being implemented under Samuhik Prativedan Manch with effect from August 1, 2025.

As a result, about 990 stock brokers who have multiple memberships with NSE and other stock exchanges would benefit from this initiative.

Sebi believes that streamlining and rationalising compliance reporting is a key measure for achieving ease of doing business.