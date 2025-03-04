Sebi earned Rs 2,075 crore in FY24

New Delhi: Capital markets regulator Sebi’s total income rose 48 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,075 crore in 2023-24, driven by increased earnings from fees and subscriptions.

Of the total income, the regulator earned a fee income of Rs 1,851.5 crore, which was way higher than Rs 1,213.22 crore garnered in the preceding financial year, according to Sebi’s annual statement of accounts 2023-24 made public on Tuesday. Additionally, income from investments

widened to Rs 192.41 crore from Rs 161.42 crore and other income increased to nearly Rs 18 crore from close to Rs 15 crore.

The Sebi acknowledged that fees and subscriptions are the major sources of its income.

This category of income included earnings from annual fees and subscriptions, listing fees contribution from stock exchanges, income generated from registration, renewal, application and offer documents filed by companies and market infrastructure institutions.

Overall, the market watchdog’s total income rose to Rs 2,075 crore in FY24 from Rs 1,404.36 crore in FY23.