Sebi doubles FPI investors’ threshold for granular disclosures to `50,000 cr

Mumbai: Markets regulator Sebi’s board on Monday approved a proposal to double the investment threshold for granular disclosures by foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) to Rs 50,000 crore.

This is aimed at addressing the changing market dynamics without altering the concentration criteria, which remain unchanged.

At present, certain FPIs with equity assets under management (AUM) exceeding Rs 25,000 crore are required to provide granular details of all their investors or stakeholders on a look-through basis.

“Cash equity markets’ trading volumes have more than doubled between FY 2022-23 and the current FY 2024-25. In light of this, the board approved a proposal to increase the applicable threshold from the present Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 50,000 crore,” newly appointed Sebi Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey told reporters here.

“Thus, FPIs holding more than Rs 50,000 crore in equity AUM in the Indian markets will now be required to make additional disclosures,” he added.

This was the first board meeting under the newly-appointed chairman.