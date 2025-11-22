SEBI chief seeks faster asset monetisation and rapid expansion of REIT–InvIT pipeline

New Delhi: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey on Friday said India must accelerate asset monetisation, widen investor participation and rapidly expand its REIT and InvIT pipeline to meet its long-term infrastructure goals. He was speaking at the first National Conclave on REITs & InvITs 2025, organised by the Bharat InvITs Association and the Indian REITs Association.

He called REITs and InvITs a critical bridge between infrastructure and capital markets, enabling household savings to flow into long-term national assets. He said India’s infrastructure aspirations require sustained financing, noting that sectors such as transport, energy, urban services, telecom and aviation will need over Rs 700 trillion by 2047.

India currently has five listed REITs and 24 InvITs across roads, power transmission, renewables, telecom, warehousing and commercial real estate. Their combined AUM stood at around Rs 9.25 trillion as of October 2025. Despite this progress, Pandey said the sector must expand in depth, scale and diversification. He stressed the need to boost retail participation, which remains extremely low at under 1 per cent. Recent steps such as reclassifying REITs as equity, lowering minimum investment sizes & introducing SM REITs are aimed at improving liquidity, visibility & access. Pandey said SEBI is working with the finance ministry and states to fast-track asset monetisation, and with regulators including IRDAI, PFRDA & EPFO to enable greater institutional investment.

He also welcomed moves such as Maharashtra’s plan for a state-level InvIT & NHAI’s decision to launch a public InvIT for retail investors.