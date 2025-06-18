Sebi allows NSE to shift its expiry to Tuesday, assigns Thursday to BSE

New Delhi: The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has received Sebi’s approval to shift its expiry day to Tuesday for equity derivatives contracts, while the BSE has been assigned Thursday as its expiry day, the exchanges announced.

This marks a swap from the current schedule, where NSE conducts F&O (Futures & Options) expiry on Thursdays and BSE on Tuesdays.

In separate circulars, the bourses said,” Sebi has agreed to the expiry day proposed by NSE i.e. Tuesday...Sebi has agreed to the expiry day proposed by BSE (i.e. Thursday)”.

The new schedule will apply to all new equity derivatives contracts that expire on or after September 1, 2025.

Moreover, contracts expiring before this date will continue to follow the existing expiry schedule.

The exchanges said they would keep the expiry day of derivatives contracts unchanged for already introduced contracts - with the exception of long dated index options contracts for which equity exchanges would suitably realign expiry day.

To support a smooth transition, the exchanges are expected to issue detailed circulars soon, outlining the operational guidelines and implementation process.