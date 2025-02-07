SCO Business Council Secretariat hosts industry interaction on boosting co-op among members

New Delhi: The SCO Business Council Secretariat, Republic of India, hosted an exclusive Industry Interaction on Enhancing Economic Co-operation Among SCO Member States in New Delhi on February 6, 2025, during the first official visit of H.E. Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General SCO Secretariat Beijing, China.

The event was chaired by Tribhuvan Darbari, Chairman of the National Part of the SCO Business Council Secretariat, Republic of India, and Chairman of the India-Russia Business Council, FICCI with the presence of the Chief Guest H.E. Nurlan Yermekbayev, Secretary-General SCO; Guest of Honour- Tarun Kapoor advisor to the Prime Minister of India; Anand Prakash Joint Secretary, Ministry of External Affairs, GoI & also the National Coordinator of India to SCO and captains of the industry & banks from India and other SCO members.

The event underscored the increasing economic significance of the SCO region and the critical role of business collaborations in strengthening multilateral ties. Incidentally, the total GDP of SCO Member States exceed USD 20 trillion, accounting for nearly 25% of global GDP.

The discussions at this industry interaction shall contribute some key inputs in shaping the SCO’s economic roadmap for the coming decade, in consonance with

The SCO Economic Development Strategy until 2023-2030, as approved by the SCO Heads of States in July 2023. SCO Business Council Secretariat, Republic of India will continue to work closely with industry stakeholders to facilitate greater trade, investment, and technological collaboration within the SCO

fraternity.