SC transfers to itself pleas from nine HCs

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday allowed a petition of the Centre and transferred to itself pleas, challenging the imposition of 28 per cent GST on e-gaming firms, from nine HCs for an authoritative pronouncement.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud, justices JB Pardiwala & Manoj Misra allowed the transfer plea of the Centre & asked it to file the response to the pending petitions of online gaming companies by April 20.

It also appointed a nodal counsel, who will collate records in the case and now the pleas will be taken up for hearing in the first week of May. Many online gaming firms like Dream 11 had moved the SC challenging the GST imposition.