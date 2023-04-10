SC allows opening up of Sterlite Copper plant

New Delhi/Mumbai: The three-member SC bench, headed by Chief Justice of India Justice D Y Chandrachud, on Monday allowed Sterlite Copper to carry out the upkeep of the plant.

Company had filed applications seeking reliefs from the Supreme Court to ensure proper upkeep of the Copper Smelter Plant, which were taken up for hearing on Monday before the Supreme Court. The Court considered the report of the High Powered Expert Committee and recommendations of the State Government. The Hon’ble Supreme Court has permitted Vedanta Ltd. to carry out the activities at the Plant.

The court considered the aspect of plant being a national asset as its reopening would immensely help in India becoming self-reliant in copper. Today’s development has brought much cheer and hope to the communities dependent on this plant.

Speaking on this development, A Sumathi, Chief Operating Officer, Sterlite Copper, said “We are happy about today’s proceedings and directions from the Supreme Court. As the Court considered the report of the High-Powered Expert Committee and the recommendations of the State Government, we look forward to carrying out the upkeep activities at the plant. Our stakeholders have expressed hope and cheer about today’s development at the court and they are waiting for the plant to restart operations.”

Sterlite Copper is a major employer in Tuticorin, providing direct and indirect employment to thousands of people. The closure of the plant has had a cascading effect on the local economy, leading to job losses and reduced economic activity. Various people from Tuticorin who benefited from Sterlite Copper have been demonstrating their continuous support. The Supreme Court’s direction would bring a huge cheer for them.

The copper plant has remained shut since May 2018. Following the closure of the unit that used to contribute 40% of domestic copper production, India has become a net importer of the metal crucial for India’s energy transition from being a net exporter earlier.

Earlier in the month, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed the Rajya Sabha that it was examining complaints against certain NGOs for misusing foreign funds to organise protests around the Vedanta Sterlite copper plant in Thoothukudi district of Tamil Nadu. The matter is now posted for further hearing on May 4th, 2023.