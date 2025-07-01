SC allows M3M Group to replace land parcel attached in PMLA case

New Delhi: In a significant ruling under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA), the Supreme Court on Monday allowed real estate major M3M Group to substitute a parcel of land that was previously attached by enforcement agencies with an alternative property of equivalent or higher value.

The landmark order, delivered by a bench comprising Justice Pamidighantam Sri Narasimha and Justice R. Mahadevan, marks a pivotal moment in the evolving interpretation of PMLA — balancing the government’s interest in securing alleged proceeds of crime with the need to protect legitimate economic activity.

The Court’s decision allows M3M to unlock the commercial use of the attached land parcel, enabling ongoing development while ensuring the enforcement directorate retains security over an equivalent asset.

Legal experts view this as a pragmatic move that upholds the integrity of the PMLA without paralyzing business operations, particularly in sectors like real estate, where delays can have significant economic consequences. While Section 8 of the PMLA empowers authorities to take possession of attached properties, the law does not expressly prohibit substitution of assets.

Despite this, enforcement agencies have historically taken a rigid approach, rarely permitting such flexibility. The Court’s order in the M3M case signals a shift — affirming that substitution, when offered in good faith and backed by assets meeting legal standards of traceability and value, is a legitimate solution.

“This is not a case of seeking immunity, but one of constructive compliance,” observed legal sources familiar with the matter. “M3M’s proposal to offer a different asset of equal or greater value shows a willingness to cooperate, without undermining the enforcement process.” The ruling is especially notable amid growing concerns about the widespread and early-stage attachment of properties by enforcement agencies — often before guilt is established. By endorsing substitution as a lawful and fair mechanism, the Court has opened a path for courts and agencies to consider more balanced approaches in ongoing and future cases.

The order could set a precedent for other companies entangled in PMLA proceedings, especially if they demonstrate transparency, cooperation, and provide alternative assets that uphold the law’s objectives. The Court’s move also reflects a maturing legal view that economic continuity and criminal enforcement can co-exist through innovative, equitable remedies.

For the real estate sector, the decision could prove particularly impactful, as it offers relief from asset stagnation while ensuring regulatory safeguards remain intact.

It also sends a positive signal to investors and institutions that India’s legal system is willing to adopt practical solutions within the framework of strict laws. In essence, the SC’s ruling recognises that enforcement of the law need not come at the cost of economic

disruption.