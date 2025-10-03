SBICAP rolls out smart investing campaign

Kolkata: SBICAP Securities Limited, a subsidiary of the SBI, has launched a special campaign this Durga Puja to combine financial empowerment with the festive spirit with aim to make smart investing more accessible and engaging for residents across the city.

As part of the campaign, investment kiosks were set up in nine major housing societies — including South City, Dia-mond City South, Merlin-The One, Merlin-5th Avenue, Gangotri, Maximus, Ozone, West Wind, and Emami. Over four days, during peak festive hours, residents could explore personalised investment solutions and receive expert advice without stepping away from the celebrations.

“Festivals bring joy and hope — just like investing for the future. This initiative allows families to celebrate while also securing their tomorrow,” said Suresh Shukla, Chief Business Officer, SBICAP Securities.

The campaign offered guidance on wealth creation, goal-based investing, and diverse financial products. It under-scores SBICAP Securities’ mission to simplify investing and embed it into people’s daily lives, especially during mo-ments of togetherness and celebration. Mpost