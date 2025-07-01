SBI to solarise 40 lakh homes by FY2026-27

Mumbai: Country’s largest lender State Bank of India (SBI) on Monday announced plans to “solarise” 40 lakh homes by FY27 to help in the country’s renewable energy transition efforts.

“In order to play a lead role in India’s renewable energy transition, SBI’s Solar Rooftop Programme aims to solarise 4 million homes by FY27, advancing India’s Net Zero 2070 goals,” an official statement said.

The lender said its agricultural lending exceeded Rs 3.5 lakh crore in FY25 — the highest in the country — supporting farm infrastructure, agri-enterprises, Farmer Producer Organisations, and cooperatives to enable sustainable rural development.

It spent Rs 610.8 crore in corporate social responsibility initiatives, reaching 94 aspirational districts, the statement said, adding, the efforts spanned healthcare, education, rural development, and environmental sustainability.

The projects also include a mission to plant 9 lakh trees in the Cauvery basin and support for underprivileged students and persons with disabilities.