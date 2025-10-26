SBI to hire 3.5K officers in 5 months

NEW DELHI: State Bank of India plans to hire around 3,500 officers, including 541 Probationary Officers and 1,300 specialist officers in IT and cybersecurity, to strengthen operations nationwide. SBI aims to increase its women workforce to 30 per cent within five years, currently at 27 per cent. Initiatives include the ‘Empower Her’ programme, leadership labs, creche allowances, family connect, and training for women returning from maternity or sabbatical.

With over 2.4 lakh employees, SBI continues efforts to enhance service delivery, leadership opportunities, and workplace inclusivity across the country.