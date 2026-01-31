SBI sets up Global Trade Finance Centre in Kolkata

Kolkata: State Bank of India, has established its Global Trade Finance Centre (GTFC) in Kolkata as part of a broader effort to reimagine its trade finance and international banking capabilities.

Designed to centralise the processing of trade finance and international banking transactions, the centre supports all SBI branches across eastern and northern India, enabling faster turnaround times, stronger compliance oversight and a significantly enhanced customer experience.

By combining advanced technology with deep domain expertise, SBI is setting new benchmarks in speed, security and service excellence while meeting the evolving needs of businesses engaged in domestic and cross-border trade.

GTFC Kolkata operates with a total staff strength of 277 employees, comprising a balanced mix of SBI personnel and outsourced resources. Of these, 161 are SBI employees, 105 are outsourced personnel and 11 are temporary staff, with all outsourced and temporary roles filled locally. Notably, 61 per cent of workforce—169 employees—are from West Bengal, underscoring the GTFC’s commitment to local employment and capability building. Mpost