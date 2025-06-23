SBI Mutual Fund launches SBI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund

Mumbai: SBI Mutual Fund announces the launch of SBI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund, an open-ended scheme replicating/ tracking Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index. The New Fund Offer (NFO) period for the scheme is June 23 – July 3, 2025.

The investment objective of the scheme is to provide returns that correspond to the total returns of the securities as represented by the underlying index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme will be achieved.

Nand Kishore, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Limited, said: “The Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index is constructed to reflect the performance of the top 30 high-momentum stocks within the Nifty200 universe, selected through a methodology that considers both recent price performance and risk-adjusted returns. The SBI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund provides investors with an opportunity to access a momentum-driven strategy, which can serve to enhance return potential in a diversified portfolio.”

The scheme would primarily invest a minimum of 95 per cent and a maximum of 100 per cent of its assets in stocks comprising the Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index and up to 5 per cent in Government securities (like G-Secs, SDLs, and treasury bills), including triparty repo and units of liquid mutual fund. The minimum application amount during the NFO is of Rs. 5,000 and in multiples of Re. 1 thereafter with additional purchases of Rs. 1,000 and in multiples of Re. 1 thereafter. Investments can also be done through daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, and annual SIP (Systematic Investment Plan). For more information, please refer to the Scheme Information Document.

The fund manager for the SBI Nifty200 Momentum 30 Index Fund is Viral Chhadva, who has been associated with the fund house since December 2020. He currently manages passive offerings such as the SBI Nifty50 Equal Weight ETF (an open-ended Exchange Traded Fund replicating/tracking the Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index), the SBI Nifty50 Equal Weight Index Fund (an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty 50 Equal Weight Index), the SBI Nifty 500 Index Fund (an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty 500 Index), the SBI BSE PSU Bank ETF (an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking BSE PSU Bank Index), the SBI BSE PSU Bank Index Fund

(an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking BSE PSU Bank Index), and SBI Nifty200 Quality 30 Index Fund (an open-ended scheme replicating/tracking the Nifty200 Quality 30 Index).