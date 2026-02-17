SBI Mutual Fund launches SBI Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 ETF

Mumbai: SBI Mutual Fund has launched the SBI Nifty Midcap150 Momentum 50 ETF, an open-ended exchange traded fund that seeks to replicate the Nifty Midcap 150 Momentum 50 Index.

The new fund offer (NFO) will remain open from February 17 to 24, 2026.

The scheme aims to generate returns that closely correspond to the total returns of the underlying index, subject to tracking error.

However, the fund house clarified that there is no assurance that the investment objective will be achieved.

Nand Kishore, MD & CEO of SBI Funds Management Limited, said the ETF expands the firm’s passive investment suite and offers investors access to momentum-driven opportunities within the mid-cap segment through a disciplined and transparent approach.

D P Singh, Deputy MD & Joint CEO, said momentum strategies focus on stocks exhibiting sustained performance trends. The index follows a rules-based methodology within the mid-cap space, providing investors an efficient way to diversify portfolios in line with their goals.

The scheme will invest 95–100 per cent of its assets in stocks comprising the index and up to 5 per cent in government securities, including G-Secs, SDLs, treasury bills, triparty repo and units of liquid mutual funds.

The minimum application amount during the NFO is Rs 5,000 and in multiples of Rs 1 thereafter; additional investments can be made from Rs 1,000. SIP options will be available across multiple frequencies.

The ETF will be managed by Viral Chhadva, who oversees several passive funds at the fund house.