SBI Mutual Fund launches SBI NIFTY 1D Rate Liquid ETF – Growth

Mumbai: SBI Mutual Fund, India’s largest fund house announces the launch of SBI NIFTY 1D Rate Liquid ETF – Growth, An open-ended Exchange Traded Fund replicating/tracking NIFTY 1D Rate Index.

A relatively low-interest rate risk and relatively low credit risk. The New Fund Offer (NFO) period for the scheme is August 4 – 7, 2025.

The investment objective of the scheme is to generate returns, before expenses, that correspond to the returns of the NIFTY 1D Rate Index, subject to tracking error. However, there is no guarantee or assurance that the investment objective of the scheme would be achieved.

The scheme would primarily invest a minimum of 95 per cent and a maximum of 100 per cent of its assets in Tri-Party REPOs, Repo in Government Securities, Reverse Repos and any other similar overnight instruments as may be provided by RBI and approved by SEBI and up to 5 per cent in cash & cash equivalents.

The NFO offer price (i.e., price per unit) would be Rs. 1,000 per unit. The fund manager is Jignesh Shah, who has been associated with the fund house since June 24, 2025.