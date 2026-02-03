SBI Mutual Fund launches ‘InvesTap Nxt’ an AI powered next gen investment platform

Mumbai: SBI Mutual Fund on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘InvesTap Nxt’, the next generation of its digital investment platform, marking a stronger push towards AI-driven investing.

Powered by advanced artificial intelligence, conversational investment journeys and a Wealth Index enabled through Account Aggregator (AA) integration, InvesTap Nxt aims to provide investors with a clearer and more personalised view of their financial portfolios.

A more intuitive and friendly investing experience with a personal AI assistant

InvesTap Nxt offers a conversational interface that allows investors to ask questions, explore investment options and track portfolio performance in a simple and intuitive way. Its AI engine interprets user intent, analyses portfolio data and delivers timely insights aligned with individual financial goals. The platform gives investors greater clarity and confidence to make smarter investment decisions.

Guided investment journeys powered by conversational AI

The platform supports guided journeys for product discovery using natural language capabilities. From onboarding and fund discovery to investing and portfolio management, investors can complete key actions through simple conversations instead of navigating complex menus.

Users can raise basic queries to understand performance, asset allocation and diversification, making the experience accessible to both new and seasoned investors. These AI-led interactions adapt to user behaviour and preferences, delivering personalised insights throughout the investment lifecycle.

Complete portfolio view through Account Aggregator

A key feature of InvesTap Nxt is its integration with India’s Account Aggregator ecosystem. With user consent, the platform securely aggregates financial information across institutions, including bank accounts and investments, to provide a 360-degree view of financial health through the “Wealth Index”. This consolidated view helps investors plan better, assess risk and understand asset allocation while retaining full control over their data.

Secure, inclusive, and future ready

Developed with a strong focus on security, privacy and regulatory compliance, InvesTap Nxt is available on Android and iOS, positioning itself as a 24×7 intelligent investment companion for planning, investing and portfolio tracking.