SBI MF launches first SIF scheme

new delhi: SBI Mutual Fund on Wednesday announced the launch of its first investment strategy under the new Specialized Investment Fund (SIF) framework — the Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund.

The scheme, structured as an interval investment strategy, will invest predominantly in equity and debt securities, while also taking limited short exposure in both segments through derivatives. The New Fund Offer will open for subscription from October 1-15.

According to SBI Mutual Fund, the investment objective of the scheme is to generate regular income by primarily deploying derivative strategies such as covered calls and arbitrage opportunities in the cash and derivatives segments of the equity markets. It will also invest in debt and money market instruments, while aiming to deliver long-term capital appreciation through unhedged exposure to equity and equity-related instruments. However, the fund house clarified that there is no assurance the stated objectives will be achieved.

Commenting on the launch, Nand Kishore, MD & CEO, SBI Funds Management Limited, said: “...Building on our 38-year legacy in investment management, we remain committed to offering solutions aligned with evolving market conditions. The Magnum Hybrid Long Short Fund...demonstrates our capabilities and commitment to delivering value to investors across market cycles.”