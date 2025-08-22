SBI MF announces launch of SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FoF

Mumbai: SBI Mutual Fund announces the launch of SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation Active FoF, an open-ended fund of fund (FoF) scheme investing in units of actively managed equity and debt-oriented mutual fund schemes. The NFO period opens on August 25, 2025, and closes on September 8, 2025.

The investment objective of the scheme shall be to generate long-term capital appreciation by investing in actively managed equity oriented and actively managed debt oriented mutual fund schemes.

However, there is no assurance or guarantee that the investment objective of the Scheme would be achieved. The scheme will primarily invest between 35 per cent to 65 per cent of its assets in actively managed equity and equity-oriented schemes, 0 per cent to 65 per cent in actively managed debt and debt-oriented schemes, and up to 5 per cent in money market instruments. It will invest in units of existing mutual fund schemes of SBI Mutual Fund and/or other mutual funds. The investor will bear the recurring expenses of the Scheme, in addition to the expenses of the underlying Scheme(s).

The minimum application amount during the NFO is Rs. 5,000 and in multiples of Re. 1 thereafter. Additional purchases can made for a minimum of Rs. 1,000 and in multiples of Re. 1 thereafter. Investments can be made through SIPs (Systematic Investment Plans) on a daily, weekly, monthly, quarterly, semi-annual, or annual basis. For complete details, please refer to the Scheme Information Document and Key Information Memorandum available on www.sbimf.com The fund will be managed by Nidhi Chawla for the equity portion and Ardhendu Bhattacharya for the debt portion.