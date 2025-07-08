SBI marks 70th foundation day with over 89,000 units blood donation

New Delhi: State Bank of India, the country’s largest Bank commemorated its 70th foundation day with a nation-wide blood-donation drive. The overwhelming participation from employees and their families resulted in collection of 89,680 blood units across the country.

The initiative is part of the Bank’s CSR efforts. The month-long programme commenced on June ­10, 2025 and culminated on SBI’s foundation day, July 1, 2025.

The remarkable achievement of collecting 89,680 units of blood was made possible through the collective efforts of SBI’s dedicated workforce, their families, the bank’s committed teams, health centres and blood banks.

On the occasion, SBIs Chairman, CS Setty said, “over 89000 blood unit donation mark on our 70th foundation day is a proud testament to SBI’s unwavering commitment to the nation’s health and wellbeing. This initiative is not just symbolic, it’s a step towards building resilient, self-reliant communities. As we move forward, we remain dedicated to scaling our healthcare initiatives”.