SBI Life Q4 profit rises to Rs 814 cr

New Delhi: SBI Life Insurance Company on Thursday reported a marginal increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 813.5 crore for three months ended March 2025.

The insurer had posted a PAT of Rs 811 crore in the same quarter preceding fiscal.

Total income during the January-March period declined to Rs 24,169 crore from Rs 37,567 crore in the year-ago financial year (FY2023-24), SBI Life said in a regulatory filing.

Net premium income in Q4FY25 stood at Rs 23,861 crore against Rs 25,116 crore a year ago.

For the full year 2024-25, the company’s net profit stood at Rs 2,413 crore, marking a surge of 27 per cent from the previous year, however, total income during the period dropped to Rs 1,17,118 crore from Rs 1,32,631 crore.

SBI Life Insurance said it registered a growth of 7 per cent in the value of new business (VoNB) to Rs 5,950 crore in financial year 2024-25 .