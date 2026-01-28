SBI Life Q3 profit up 5% YoY to Rs 577 crore

New Delhi: SBI Life Insurance on Wednesday reported a 5 per cent increase in net profit at Rs 577 crore for the third quarter ended December 2025.

The life insurance company promoted by SBI had earned a profit of Rs 551 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal. During the quarter, net premium income improved to Rs 30,245 crore as against Rs 24,828 crore in the same quarter a year ago, SBI Life said in a regulatory filing.

Total income more than doubled to Rs 45,803 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 18,542 crore in October-December of FY25.

Jump in total income is attributed to Rs 15,531 crore income from investment as against negative return earned from investment income of Rs 6,282 crore in the same quarter a year ago.

Expense of management increased during the quarter to Rs 3,519 crore as compared to Rs 2,417 crore in the third quarter of the previous fiscal.

The company’s solvency ratio declined to 191 per cent as on December 31, 2025, from 204 per cent at the end of the third quarter of the previous year.

As per the regulatory requirement, a life insurer should maintain solvency margin of 150 per cent.

SBI Life’s AUM also continued to grow at 19 per cent to Rs 5,117,10 crore as on December 31, 2025 from Rs 4,41,678 crore a year ago, with the debt-equity mix of 51:49.