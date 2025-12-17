SBI launches Yono 2.0 comprising both mobile as well as net banking

New Delhi: State Bank of India (SBI), the country’s largest lender, has launched YONO 2.0, a revamped version of its digital platform integrating mobile and internet banking.

Marking eight years of YONO, the upgraded platform strengthens SBI’s omnichannel capabilities for over 50 crore customers.

Built on a unified backend architecture with a common user interface, the new YONO enables seamless cross-platform continuity and enhanced security.

Available currently in English and Hindi, the platform will expand to 15 languages. It offers simplified KYC and re-KYC processes, removing the need for repeated verifications across products. SBI has also introduced sustainability features such as carbon footprint tracking with a green score.

SBI Chairman C S Setty said the new YONO aims to deliver secure, intuitive and future-ready digital banking. With 9.6 crore users currently, SBI plans to double the YONO customer base to 20 crore while acquiring customers at significantly lower costs.