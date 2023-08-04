SBI Kolkata Circle organises credit outreach programme at Kolaghat

Kolkata: State Bank of India (SBI) has been at the forefront in adapting and promoting new and innovative ways to provide credit support to progressive farmers to address the emerging requirements of such agriculturists.

SBI, Kolkata Circle organised a credit outreach programme on August 4, 2023 at Kolaghat, West Bengal. The occasion was graced by Prem Anup Sinha, Chief General Manager, SBI, Partha Mandal, General Manager, NABARD, Sujay Kumar Yadav, General Manager (NW-II), SBI, Ajit Kumar Poddar DGM (B&O), SBI (Howrah Module) and Pintu Das, DDM, NABARD.

The programme was attended by 85 floriculture farmers from Howrah, Purba and Paschim Midnapur districts. In-principle sanction letters amounting to Rs 2.34 crore were handed over to 34 farmers under a new loan product “Kisan Samriddhi Rinn” specially designed by SBI for addressing their needs in expanding floriculture business. SBI is pleased to announce that it can further extend such innovative products to other farmers as per their requirements in the State of West Bengal, Sikkim and Union Territory of Andaman & Nicobar Island.