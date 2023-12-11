SBI holds seminar on ‘Contribution of Hindi & regional languages in banking’

Kolkata: State Bank of India (SBI), LHO, Kolkata organised a conference on the topic “Contribution of Hindi and regional languages in banking business” on December 8, 2023.

The program was presided over by Dinesh Gordhan Verma, DGM & CDO, Kolkata. On this occasion, Nirmal Kumar Dubey, Deputy Director, Regional Implementation Office (East), Department of Official Language, was present as the chief guest and speaker.

A large number of staff members including senior officers participated in the programme.

On this occasion Nirmal Kumar Dubey, DD, RIO (East), said that the language of local people in Bengal is Bengali but most of the people speak and understand Hindi.

He said that it is necessary to use Hindi and regional languages for the inclusive development of the country. Today, the need of the hour is that regional languages and Hindi should be used in all areas of technology in banking business in such a way that the banking products can be made available to all sections of the society in customer’s own language.

The program started with the welcome address by Alok Kumar, Assistant General Manager (Official Language), State Bank of India, LHO, Kolkata with all the senior officers present there.

Chairman of the program Dinesh Gordhan Verma informed about the efforts and works done by State Bank of India in Hindi and other regional languages in banking business.

He said that today transaction SMS alert facility in Indian languages and passbook, account statement printing in Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Maithili, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu is available on the core banking platform of our bank. Yono Krishi App provides all the facilities to farmers, traders and consumers in their own language. Facilities like Yono Lite, Online SBI, SBI Quick are also now available in regional languages.

On this occasion, those departments and staff members who did most of their official works in Hindi during the year 2022-23 were also rewarded and applauded.

The program concluded with a vote of thanks by Vijay Kumar Das, Chief Manager (Official Language), SBI, LHO, Kolkata.