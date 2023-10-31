SBI Card and Reliance Retail roll out co-branded ‘Reliance SBI Card’

Hyderabad: SBI Card, and Reliance Retail, India’s largest retailer, have come together to launch the co-branded ‘Reliance SBI Card’. This one-of-its-kind lifestyle-focused credit card offers a holistic and rewarding shopping experience to customers across segments with varied spending needs, right from mass to premium.

The card enables cardholders to unlock rewards and benefits while transacting at Reliance Retail’s extensive and diverse ecosystem, ranging from fashion & lifestyle to grocery, consumer electronics to pharma, furniture to jewelry, and many more.

Additionally, Reliance SBI Card users can also enjoy thoughtfully curated offers rolled out by SBI Card on an ongoing basis.

This synergistic alliance between the two industry leaders aims to leverage the extensive network of SBI Card with the vast consumer reach and unique retail proposition of Reliance Retail to bring a spectrum of exclusive rewards, ranging from special welcome benefits to tailor-made travel and entertainment benefits, as well as special spends-based milestone rewards like renewal fee waiver and Reliance Retail vouchers for transacting across the Reliance Retail network. The partnership aspires to redefine customer experience and create a new benchmark for credit card rewards in the Indian market.

The co-branded card has been launched in two variants - Reliance SBI Card and Reliance SBI Card PRIME, each meticulously designed to bring varied rewards and lifestyle perks for distinct consumer needs.