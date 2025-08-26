SBI Card and Flipkart launch co-branded credit card

New Delhi: SBI Card, the country’s largest pure-play credit card issuer, and e-commerce marketplace Flipkart on Tuesday announced the launch of a co-branded credit card with a host of features.

The ‘Flipkart SBI Credit Card’ was launched in the presence SBI Chairman C S Setty and MD Ashwini Kumar Tewari, the card company said in a statement.

The Flipkart SBI Card has been designed with curated cashback benefits to offer a rewarding shopping experience for discerning customers on the majority of their purchases, it said.

The launch reflects SBI Card and Flipkart’s ongoing efforts to empower shoppers with greater value, flexibility, and access to formal credit while enhancing their overall shopping journey, it said. Customers can seamlessly apply for the credit card digitally via the Flipkart App, and SBI Card SPRINT, by visiting the SBI Card website SBI Card.com, it said.

With the Flipkart SBI Card, customers can earn 7.5 per cent cashback on spends made on Myntra, and 5 per cent cashback on spends made on Flipkart, Shopsy, and Cleartrip, it said.

Customers can utilise the rewarding value proposition to make purchases across a broad range of products and services across the Flipkart ecosystem, including mobiles, electronics, fashion, furniture, appliances, travel bookings, and more,

it said.