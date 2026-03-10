‘Saudi Aramco reducing output at two oilfields’

Riyadh: Saudi oil giant Aramco has begun cutting output at two of its oilfields, two sources said on Monday, after the vital Strait of Hormuz was choked by the US-Israeli war on Iran ​and subsequent attacks on the waterway.

It was not immediately clear at which ​fields and by how much production was being curtailed, Reuters reported.

The reductions by the world’s top oil exporter underscore the severe logistical bottlenecks ​in the region since the US and Israel began attacking Iran on February 28 and Tehran responded by launching hundreds of missiles and drones, including at Gulf countries hosting U.S. military facilities.

Several of ​Saudi Arabia’s neighbours have also cut production as shipping in the oil transit ​chokepoint, carrying roughly a fifth of global oil and liquefied natural gas flows, has ground to a ‌ near halt.