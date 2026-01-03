Saudi Arabia launches e-clearance for medicines carried by travellers

NEW DELHI: Saudi Arabia has introduced a compulsory e-clearance system for medicines to be used by travellers entering or exiting the Kingdom for personal purposes, thereby triggering an advisory for Indian fliers to check whether the drugs they intend to carry are permissible or not.

The General Directorate of Narcotics Control, India Country Office, Saudi Arabia, has officially notified the Narcotics Control Bureau, India, regarding the opening of an electronic service platform for prior permission for carrying medicines.

The Saudi Food and Drug Authority-hosted platform is accessible at https://cds.sfda.gov.sa and is meant for submitting applications and relevant details to secure clearance.

Acording to the communication, some medicines which are legally available in India or elsewhere could be banned or restricted in Saudi Arabia. Carrying more than the prescribed quantity of medicines can also attract regulatory action under Saudi law.

Applications for permission under the new system are to be made by the travellers themselves or through their authorised representatives on the online platform.

Travellers have been advised to check the official list of restricted and prohibited medicines issued by Saudi authorities before undertaking travel and to obtain necessary approvals wherever applicable.

The Narcotics Control Bureau said it will continue to circulate advisories received from international counterparts so that public awareness and compliance with the international narcotics control regulations are duly ensured.