SAU begins admission for 2024-25 session

: South Asian University (SAU) has started the online admission process for the new academic session 2024-25 for all programmes including Bachelor’s, Master’s, Integrated Master’s, MTech and PhD.

The admission brochure for the academic session 2024 -25 was released by the President of the university, Prof. K K Aggarwal at a function organised at Foreign Correspondents’ Club here on Thursday.

The university is going to introduce new programmes in the Department of Computer Science, namely, BTech, Dual Degree (BTech+MTech), MTech and integrated MSc+MTech from the new academic session. SAU has plans to introduce more programmes in the near future.

The programmes on offer are in the areas of Economics, Biotechnology, Computer Science, International Relations, Legal Studies, Mathematics and Sociology.

The entrance tests for these programmes will be conducted on 20th April & 21th April 2024. This entrance test will be computer-based with multiple choice questions conducted simultaneously across South Asia at designated centres.

Applicants will be allowed to take the test on scheduled time slots at the respective test centres of their choice.