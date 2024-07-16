Satyendra Kumar Singh takes charge as CGM, SBI Kolkata Circle

Kolkata: Satyendra Kumar Singh, a Probationary Officer of 1991 Batch, has assumed the chrage of Chief General Manager (CGM), State Bank of India (SBI), Kolkata Circle effective from July 12, 2024. Prior to this, Singh served as the CGM of Corporate Accounts Group (CAG), Corporate Centre in Mumbai, a role he held since January 2023. Over his distinguished career spanning 33 years, Singh has amassed extensive expertise across various domains of Banking with a particular focus on Corporate and Overseas Banking. His overseas assignments include five-year tenure in Sydney as VP Operations and four years’ stint in London as CEO, demonstrating his global leadership capabilities.

