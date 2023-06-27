Satyajit Ganguly joins as MD & CEO of Power Exchange India Ltd

Mumbai: Satyajit Ganguly joined Power Exchange India Ltd as MD & CEO. Ganguly is a graduate in Electrical Engineering and having a Post Graduate Diploma in Management. He is also graduate in law. He has 35 years of experience with various renowned power sector cos/authorities. Ganguly successfully cleared Indian Engineering Services examination. In his professional journey he was associated with NTPC, Central Electricity Authority in Western Regional Electricity Board, Power Grid, Power Exchange India Ltd, Lanco Power Limited, Vedanta Group, ONGC Tripura Power Company Ltd in various responsible & key positions. His last assignment was with North-Eastern Transmission Company Ltd from 2018 till Monday as MD.

