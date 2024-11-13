Satcom: Starlink yet to comply with security norms, says Scindia

New Delhi: Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia on Tuesday said Elon Musk-owned Starlink is yet to comply with security norms, and a licence for satellite communications services will be issued only after they meet all the requirements for services in India.

The satellite communication services major is in the process of completing all the requirements and will get a licence once they complete the process, the minister added.

“We are more than happy to give them (licence) if they (Starlink) comply with all the conditions. You have to look at it from a security perspective, making sure that all security concerns are addressed. When they do that we will be more than happy to give it. Obviously, they are in the process of doing it,” Scindia told reporters.

He was replying to a question on the status of the licence for Starlink. At present, the government has issued a licence to Bharti Group-backed OneWeb and the Jio-SES joint venture Jio Satellite Communications. The two companies are yet to start their operations as they are waiting for spectrum allocation, for which pricing and rules are under process.

According to sources, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is likely to finalise its recommendation on proposed rules related to spectrum allocation for satellite communications by December 15.

The government will evaluate Trai’s recommendations and thereafter decide on allocating spectrum to satellite communication companies, which will pave the way for satellite-based broadband services in the country.

When asked about the status of the Rs 24,700 crore bank guarantee waiver sought by Vodafone Idea, the minister said any decision of the government will not be company-specific, albeit it will have an impact on the entire sector.

“We have four players in the market as we speak, which is also very necessary from the sectoral point of view. Suffice to say India has probably the highest number of national telecom players compared to any other country. Bank guarantee waivers have already been given post-2022 auction. Any step that the government takes will be company-specific. It will be a sectoral step,”

Scindia said.