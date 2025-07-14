Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurates 2nd edition of BIMSTEC Ports Conclave at Vishakhapatnam

Vishakhapatnam: The Union Minister of Ports, Shipping & Waterways, Sarbananda Sonowal inaugurated the second edition of BIMSTEC Ports Conclave here on Monday. The two days event has played a critical role in strengthening regional maritime connectivity, ports cooperation and sustainable development in the Bay of Bengal region. The event is being attended by policymakers, high end officials, maritime experts, port authorities, private sector stakeholders, and academic scholars from all seven BIMSTEC nations, I.e. Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Myanmar, Nepal, Sri Lanka & Thailand.

Envisaging the role of BIMSTEC Ports Conclave as the springboard for sustainable development of port led industrial clusters, Sonowal shared his vision and said, “The BIMSTEC Ports Conclave stands as a springboard to unlock the immense potential of Blue Economy from the Bay of Bengal region. Under the dynamic leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has a"Neighbourhood First" Policy and in this sees BIMSTEC nations as key partners in regional prosperity. We want this platform to enhance collaboration among all member nations for strengthening port led industrialisation, digital integration and skill development which in turn boost cruise tourism, and foster coastal economic zones. Together, we aim to create a seamless and efficient network of ports that can serve as engines of growth.

Through joint feasibility studies, PPP, and skill development of our maritime workforce, we can transform our region into a thriving hub of global trade, tourism, and sustainable economic progress.” Building upon the momentum of the 1st BIMSTEC Ports Conclave, the meet aims to operationalise the recently signed BIMSTEC Agreement on Maritime Transport Cooperation, facilitate dialogue on port-led development, and foster deeper integration in maritime trade, logistics, cruise tourism, and skill development.