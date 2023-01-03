Sanjay Mudaliar elevated as IOB's ED

Chennai: Sanjay Mudaliar, Chief General Manager & Chief Technology Officer, Bank of Baroda has been elevated as Executive Director of Indian Overseas Bank w.e.f January 1, 2023. He is a Postgraduate in Science and Technology and a Certified Project Management Practitioner from London (UK). He was holding the position of Chief Technology Officer of Bank's Global Operations spanning across 17 countries. He is a seasoned banker with career spanning over 30 years across industries and financial institutions. Of these, for last 25 years, he has been associated with Bank of Baroda in various capacities across the country and in the UK.

