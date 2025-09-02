Sanjay Kumar Singh assumes additional charge of CMD, NHPC

New Delhi: State-owned NHPC on Monday said Sanjay Kumar Singh has been assigned the additional charge of the company’s Chairman & MD (CMD). Singh — who is the Director (Projects) — replaces Rajendra Prasad Goyal, who was also holding the post as additional charge. In an exchange filing, NHPC said, “Rajendra Prasad Goyal ceases to be CMD and Director (Finance) as well as CFO of the firm upon attaining superannuation with effect from 31.08.2025.” In another filing, NHPC said the Ministry of Power in an order dated August 29 has conveyed the approval of the competent authority to entrust the additional charge of the post of CMD, NHPC Ltd to Sanjay Kumar Singh. His appointment, effective September 1, is in addition to his existing duties and functions, for one month or till a full-time incumbent is appointed, or until further orders.