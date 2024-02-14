Sanjay Kumar Jain takes over as IRCTC Chairman and MD

Sanjay Kumar Jain, an Indian Railway Traffic Services (IRTS) Officer of 1990 batch, assumed the role of Chairman & Managing Director of Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Ltd (IRCTC) on Wednesday. Bringing over 30 years of experience, he boasts a diverse career spanning policy, commerce, and development across government and public sector spheres.

Jain’s leadership shines through his past achievements. He revitalised the Maharajas’ Express luxury train, launched India’s first airport-style railway lounge, and spearheaded a 35-fold growth in IRCTC’s North Zone tourism business.

As Divisional Railway Manager in Mumbai, he managed a vast network, championed “Swachh Bharat Abhiyan,” and initiated the award-winning Byculla Station heritage project. He’s also recognized for empowering women by running the first all-women operated station and promoting environmental sustainability.

Twice honoured by the Ministry of Railways, Jain is known as a thought leader who fosters innovation and vision within his teams. His expertise and dedication promise to further strengthen IRCTC’s operations and services.