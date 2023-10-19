Sanjay Kulshrestha takes charge as HUDCO’s Chairman and MD

New Delhi: Sanjay Kulshrestha has joined as the Chairman & MD of HUDCO on October 16, 2023. He is an Electrical Engineer with over 32 years of experience in Infrastructure Financing. For the first 15 years, he has been working in the areas of large power project execution, operation and maintenance of voltage sub-stations and transmission lines. He has worked with State Corporations & Pvt Sector Institutions. Before joining HUDCO, he was working in REC for the past 17 years in the areas in power sector financing. He has a vision in alignment with the Govt of India mission for successful completion of infrastructure pipeline schemes across country by funding these schemes at most competitive rates.

