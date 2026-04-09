Sanjay Khanna appointed Chairman & MD of BPCL

New Delhi: Veteran energy executive Sanjay Khanna has been appointed chairman and managing director of Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd (BPCL), the country’s second-largest state-run fuel retailer.

He previously served as Director (Refineries) and was holding additional charge as CMD following G Krishnakumar’s retirement in April 2025.

BPCL said Khanna assumed office on April 9, 2026, after approval from the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas. His tenure will run until May 31, 2029, or until further orders.

A chemical engineering graduate from the National Institute of Technology, Tiruchirappalli, with a postgraduate degree in finance from the University of Mumbai, Khanna has led key BPCL units, includ-ing Kochi and Mumbai refineries.

He was selected by a search-cum-selection committee after earlier efforts by the Public Enterprise Selection Board failed to finalise a candidate.