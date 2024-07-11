Sandeep Kumar appointed as Director (Finance) of Power Finance Corp

New Delhi: The Govt of India appointed Sandeep Kumar as Director (Finance) at Power Finance Corporation (PFC), effective July 11, 2024. Before this appointment, he was Executive Director (Finance) at PFC since January 1, 2020 and is holding the position of Chief Financial Officer (CFO), PFC. Sandeep Kumar has a distinguished career spanning over 34 years in the power & financial sectors. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Commerce (Honours) and is a Fellow Member of the ICAI. Throughout his tenure at PFC, he has held various positions within finance function, consistently demonstrating his expertise and contributing significantly to company’s success and profitability. He is a proven leader with a strong track record of managing cross-functional teams, fostering innovation to enhance customer and employee experiences, and solidifying Power Finance Corporation’s market position.

