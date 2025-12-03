Sanctuary pond project revives Bengal’s disappearing fish species

Alipurduar: The Fisheries department has created a sanctuary pond in Alipurduar district as part of its pilot project to revive native fish species that have nearly vanished from Bengal’s waterbodies. Similar “Avoy Pukur” (Sanctuary Pond) projects have been launched in six districts across the state.

Experts say that in the past five decades, many small and large fish species—once abundant in North and South Bengal—have declined sharply due to habitat loss, pollution and unregulated fishing. To restore the species that once thrived in fast-flowing rivers, streams and rivulets, the state Fisheries department introduced the Avoy Pukur initiative, where endangered species are bred and protected in controlled, threat-free environments.

One of the most successful examples has emerged at Bishwakarma Jhora in Chekyamari village under the Madarihat-Birpara Block of Alipurduar. The natural waterbody, restored by the state government a few years ago, has now turned into a promising conservation site, drawing interest from both experts and local visitors.

Madarihat-Birpara Panchayat Samiti President Asha S. Bomjan expressed satisfaction, saying: “Such initiatives will play a very effective role in bringing back Bengal’s lost fish species.”

According to the department, an Avoy Pukur acts as a safe sanctuary where fish can breed without risks such as electric shocks, nets or habitat destruction. Last year, fingerlings of endangered species like jhilaboroli, nyads, raikhar, piali, desi tangra, hutum, kholse, ban, poya, mourala, punti and darkina were released in these ponds. Early observations show that many species are breeding naturally and freely.

Under the project, sanctuary ponds have been developed in Alipurduar, Malda, East Burdwan, Junput, Bakkhali, and Bankura. Local farmers are also receiving training on rare fish conservation.

Somnath Chakraborty, Deputy Fisheries Officer of Alipurduar, said: “Our project is already showing significant success. These ponds will act as conservation hubs for species on the verge of disappearing. The fish are able to breed safely and freely in these protected waterbodies.”