Samsung starts making laptops in India

New Delhi: Korean electronics major Samsung has started production of laptops in India at its Greater Noida factory, sources aware of the development said.

Samsung has been making feature phones, smartphones, wearables, and tablets at its Greater Noida factory.

“Samsung has expanded its manufacturing portfolio. It has started manufacturing laptops in India at its Greater Noida factory. It has plans to start manufacturing more devices in the country,” a source said.

An email query sent to Samsung did not elicit any reply.

Union electronics and IT minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, after a meeting with Samsung Southwest Asia President and CEO JB Park, and Samsung Southwest Asia Corporate Vice President SP Chun, had said on Saturday that “Samsung continues to expand manufacturing of its advanced technology devices in Bharat, driven by talent and innovation.”

Samsung plant was one of the first global electronics manufacturing facilities set up in India in 1996.

Earlier this year, Samsung Electronics President and Head of Mobile eXperience (MX) Business TM Roh had shared that the company has started preparation for manufacturing laptops in India.

Globally, Samsung has its second largest mobile phone manufacturing unit in India and it is the second largest exporter of the handsets from the country after Apple.

While Samsung is the second largest smartphone player in India both in terms of value and volume share as per a Counterpoint Research report, the company is yet to make its mark in the laptop

segment.

Samsung is also the second largest player in the tablet PC segment with a share of 15 per cent, according to the CyberMedia Research report.