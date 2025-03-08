Samsung India workers end strike, company welcomes decision

Chennai: The month-long strike by Samsung India workers at the Sriperumbudur factory near here has been called off, and they will resume work in batches from March 8, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) state president A Soundararajan said on Friday.

“Samsung welcomes the workers’ decision to call off the illegal strike and resume their duties at the Chennai plant,” the company.

The company’s initiative to welcome back striking workers and its proactive engagement have facilitated their return, effectively ending the strike, a spokesperson said in a release. “We remain committed to enforcing discipline on the premises and resolving outstanding issues directly with our workers to maintain a positive work environment,” the spokesperson added.

The decision to withdraw the strike followed a communication from the company stating that workers could resume work and undergo training starting March 8, Soundararajan said, adding that individual notifications would be sent. The company would take disciplinary action against 23 workers who were previously suspended.