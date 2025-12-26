Samsung Electronics rules out India listing, bets on AI & consumer finance

New Delhi: Samsung Electronics has ruled out listing its India business for now, opting instead to focus on accelerating artificial intelligence adoption across products and expanding its consumer finance arm to drive sales in a key growth market.

JB Park, President and CEO of Samsung Southwest Asia, said the company plans to deepen its manufacturing footprint in India and has applied under the production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for components to manufacture mobile phone displays locally. Samsung operates its largest smartphone manufacturing facility globally in Noida, which has emerged as a major export hub.

Asked about a potential Initial Public Offering (IPO), Park said there were “no such plans as of now,” adding that Samsung prefers internal growth over market-funded expansion, unlike some South Korean peers that have tapped Indian capital markets.

Park said Samsung remains adequately funded for its growth plans, noting that capital needs can be met through institutional borrowings or corporate bonds. “IPO is not the plan for Samsung,” Park said.

A key pillar of growth is Samsung’s consumer finance programme, Finance+, which currently offers interest-free EMIs on smartphones and is being extended to televisions and washing machines.

Over 40 per cent of smartphones are sold through the scheme, which is growing about 10 per cent annually and is seen as a major driver in rural markets in north and northeast India.

AI will be central to Samsung’s future products, Park said, with new AI-powered appliances and TV innovations to be showcased at CES 2026 in Las Vegas.

He added that Samsung employs over 10,000 engineers across three R&D centres and a design centre in India, supporting both local and global innovation.