Sales from Jan Aushadhi likely to cross Rs 2,000 crore mark this fiscal: PMBI CEO

New Delhi: Sales from Jan Aushadhi Kendras are expected to cross Rs 2,000 crore mark in 2024-25, with as many as 15,000 outlets already functional across the country, the Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Bureau (PMBI) CEO Ravi Dadhich said on Friday.

PMBI implements Jan Aushadhi outlets under the Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana (PMBJP) scheme.

Speaking to reporters here at the start of the week-long events to commemorate the Jan Aushadhi Diwas on March 7, Dadhich noted that the sales this fiscal has crossed Rs 1,750-crore mark in the ongoing fiscal.

“We aim to cross the Rs 2,000-crore sales mark this financial year. In the last decade the Jan Aushadhi outlets have led to savings of around Rs 30,000 crore for people,” he noted. From 80 outlets in 2014, the number of kendras has grown to 15,000 across the country, Dadhich stated.

“We have set a target of having 25,000 outlets by March 31, 2027. We, however, expect to cross the mark much before 2026-end,” he added.

Around 2,300 medicines and surgical items are sold under the PMBJP initiative.

The products sold at the outlets are almost 50-80 per cent cheaper than branded medicines.

Jan Aushadhi Kendras also started selling sanitary pads for Re 1 each from August 27, 2019. Till now over 72 crore Janaushadhi Suvidha sanitary pads have been sold through the outlets, Dadhich said.

In order to celebrate Jan Aushadhi Diwas and spread awareness, the government plans to hold week-long events at various locations across the country. Accordingly, Seminars , health camps, health walks and other activities will be held till March 7.