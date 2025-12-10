SalarySe & City Union Bank launch India’s 1st salaried-focused credit card

Chennai: SalarySe, a salary-powered financial wellbeing platform, has partnered with City Union Bank to launch the Level Up RuPay Credit Card — India’s first credit card designed exclusively for salaried individuals and powered by RuPay Credit Card on UPI.

The product supports the RBI’s cashless economy vision by rewarding everyday spending such as UPI payments, online purchases, monthly bills and in-store transactions.

The card introduces a “Salary Day Bonus,” offering up to 37.5 per cent rewards on the day salaries are credited, helping users maximise returns on expenses aligned with their payroll cycle. Integrated with employer-linked payroll verification, it enables disciplined credit access and seamless credit use within the UPI ecosystem, unlike traditional cards with limited reward

categories.

The partnership combines SalarySe’s salary-linked financial infrastructure with City Union Bank’s regulatory strength, giving users access to revolving credit lines for routine UPI transactions without separate loan applications. Powered by RuPay and NPCI’s Credit on UPI framework, the offering enhances secure, transparent credit access for working professionals. Mpost