Kolkata: S Suresh Kumar, IAS took the charge of Chairman, DVC with effect from Monday. Prior to this, he was working in the capacity of Director General, Netaji Subhash Administrative Training Institute, Kolkata. He joined the IAS in the West Bengal Cadre in 1988. He holds a B. Tech degree in Chemical Engineering from IIT Madras. He served as the Additional Chief Secretary to the Govt of West Bengal, Power Dept since November 2019 till April 2023 and was also assigned the additional charge of Non-Conventional Energy Resources Dept, Govt of West Bengal. Kumar also served a multitude of administrative posts during his career. He brings with him a vast repertoire of experience in both technical as well as administrative domains for over 30 years.S Suresh Kumar assumes charge as Chairman of DVC

