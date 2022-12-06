S Jaishankar strongly defends India's import of Russian crude

New Delhi: India on Monday stoutly defended its import of crude oil from Russia amid the Ukraine conflict with External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar asserting that New Delhi's procurement was just one-sixth of the European purchase in last nine months, in comments that came as a G7 price cap on Russian crude at $60 a barrel came into effect.



At a media briefing after holding wide-ranging talks with visiting German Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock, Jaishankar also noted that Europe can't make choices to prioritise its energy needs while asking New Delhi to do something else, asserting that discussions between India and Russia to expand the trade basket started much before beginning of the Ukraine conflict.

The two foreign ministers also inked a bilateral mobility pact that will make it easier for people to study and work in each other's country even as the two sides vowed to ramp up cooperation in areas of defence and security, trade, climate change and clean energy.

In the joint presser, the German foreign minister, referring to increasing Chinese assertiveness, said China has changed very much over the last few years and "I think the whole region can see this and feel this."

"In Germany, we have seen what it means when you become strongly dependent on one country, a country that does not share your values. So with a view to the political and security policy aspects and developments in the region, we will closely cooperate with our partners in the region," she said.

Baerbock, who arrived here this morning on a two-day visit, also assured cutting delays in issuance of visas to Indians. The situation in Afghanistan, developments in Indo-Pacific and cross-border terrorism from Pakistan also figured in the talks.

To a question on India's import of crude oil from Russia, Jaishankar strongly justified it and said New Delhi and Moscow have been engaged in talks to expand trade relations much before February 24 when the Ukraine conflict began.

Jaishankar's strong comments came as a G7 cap on the price of Russian oil at $60 a barrel came into effect.

"I understand that there is a conflict situation (in Ukraine). I also understand that Europe has a point of view and Europe will make the choices it will make that is Europe's right. But for Europe to make choices which prioritises its energy needs and then ask India to do something else..," he said.

Jaishankar said Europe's purchase of crude oil from the Middle-East is also putting pressure on prices.

"And bear in mind, today, Europe is buying a lot (of crude oil) from the Middle-East. The Middle-East was traditionally a supplier for an economy like India. So it puts pressure on prices in the Middle-East as well. We have been very very understanding of the European choices and European policies," Jaishankar said.

The external affairs minister also said Europe bought much more fossil fuel than India between February and November.

"I think first we need to establish the facts very clearly. Between February 24 and November 17, the European Union has imported more fossil fuel from Russia than the next 10 countries combined. The oil import in the European Union is like six times what India has imported. Gas is infinite because we do not import it while the European Union imported 50 billions Euros worth (of gas)," Jaishankar said.

He said even coal imports from Russia by the European Union is 50 per cent more than India's import.

India's import of Russian oil has seen a significant increase in the last few months. New Delhi has been maintaining that it is its fundamental obligation to ensure that Indian consumers have the best possible access on the most advantageous terms to the international markets.

In her opening remarks at the media briefing, Baerbock talked about the global impact of the "brutal war of aggression of Russia against Ukraine" while describing it as an "illegal war" that has brought the whole world to a "very difficult situation"

"It also created difficulties for your country (India) when it comes to energy supply and fertilisers," she said.

On India's overall position on the conflict, Jaishankar said it has been "very clear and very public".