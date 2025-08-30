Russia’s fertiliser exports to India up 20% in H1 2025

Moscow: Russia has increased exports of fertiliser to India by 20 per cent to 2.5 million tonnes in the first six months of the current year, raising its share in the country’s total imports to a record 33 per cent, a Russian industry official has said.

“Overall, in the first half of 2025, supplies from Russia increased by 0.4 million tonnes, or 20 per cent, to 2.5 million tonnes. The share of Russian fertilisers in India’s total fertiliser imports in the first half of the year increased to a record 33 per cent. That means that every third tonne of fertilisers imported by India is from Russia,” the head of the Russian Fertilizer Producers Association (RAFP), Andrey Guryev, said, according to Russia’s state-run news agency TASS.

The growth was primarily due to an increase in supplies of phosphorus-containing fertilisers.

“After the introduction of Western sanctions, India, as a country friendly to Russia, became the leader in terms of the growth dynamics of Russian fertiliser supplies,” the head of RAFP noted.

According to Guryev, Russia is a key global exporter of complex NPK-fertilisers to India.

Russian fertiliser producers have also overfulfilled the task set before them to meet the demand for fertilisers from Indian farmers by one and a half times, having supplied 1.5 million tonnes of products to India in December 2024-February 2025 alone.